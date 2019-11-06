Judge deciding case of man charged with marijuana DUI

WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island judge is mulling a perplexing question — at what point should a driver who used marijuana be considered impaired?

Judge Daniel Procaccini heard arguments Tuesday in the case of 26-year-old Marshall Howard, of Warwick, who was charged with driving under the influence of marijuana in an accident that killed a 23-year man in 2017.

Procaccini said there's no way to correlate the amount of marijuana compounds in a person's blood to their level of impairment.

Prosecutors say the marijuana compound THC was present in Howards system at the time of the crash. But Howard's lawyer, Joseph Dwyer, says the THC "barely" showed up in the test.

Authorities say Howard passed two of three field sobriety tests.

The Providence journal reports Procaccini indicated he would rule within a month.

