Judge approves juror questionnaire for Alabama sheriff

ATHENS, Ala. (AP) — A judge will allow lawyers for a longtime Alabama sheriff indicted on theft and ethics charges to distribute a questionnaire to potential jurors.

The Athens News Courier reports that Judge Pride Tompkins approved the request in the case against Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely.

Prosecutors didn't oppose the motion for a juror questionnaire. Aside from questions about employment history and military service, it would also include questions about political affiliations and experience with law enforcement.

Blakely has pleaded not guilty, and his trial is set to begin March 9.

Blakely has been sheriff of the north Alabama county for 36 years. He was arrested in August on charges that include accusations of taking thousands of dollars from campaign and law enforcement accounts.

Blakely is free on bond and remains in office.