Judge: Michael Cohen campaign finance probe over

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal prosecutors have told a judge in New York that they have concluded their investigation into campaign finance violations committed by President Donald Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen.

U.S. District Judge William H. Pauley III made the disclosure in a court filing Wednesday.

The judge said that the conclusion of the case clears the way for the public release of sealed search warrant materials dealing with the investigation.

Pauley wrote that now that the probe is complete, every American should have the opportunity to scrutinize the documents.

The investigation involved payments that Cohen helped orchestrate to two women — porn actress Stormy Daniels and Playboy centerfold Karen McDougal — after they claimed they had affairs with Trump.

Trump denied any sexual relationship with the women.