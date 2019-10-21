Judge: Doctor says man accused in newspaper slayings is sane

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland judge says a forensic psychiatrist for the state health department believes the man accused of killing five staffers at the Capital Gazette is legally sane.

News organizations report that during Monday's pretrial hearing in Annapolis, Judge Laura Ripken said a health department evaluation found that 39-year-old Jarrod Ramos was legally sane.

Ramos is charged with five counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder and six counts of first-degree assault, among other charges. He has pleaded not guilty and not criminally responsible to all counts. His trial is scheduled to begin Nov. 4. If he is found guilty of the deadly attack, a second phase of the trial will determine if he is criminally responsible.