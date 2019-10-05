Iowa man sentenced to more than 15 years in child porn case

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A northeastern Iowa man has been sentenced to more than 15 years in federal prison for distributing and possessing child pornography.

Federal prosecutors for Iowa say 57-year-old William Rolen, of New Hampton, was sentenced Friday to 188 months in prison. Rolen pleaded guilty in April to one count of distribution of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography

Prosecutors say Rolen communicated to an undercover agent that he planned to meet with a child and engage in sex acts, but he did not show up for the meetings.

Rolen also was ordered to pay special assessments of $10,200 and serve a 5-year term of supervision after his release from prison. He must comply with all sex offender registration and public notification requirements.