Iowa forward arrested for suspected drunken driving

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl has been arrested for suspected drunken driving and suspended from the team.

The Hawkeyes say in news release that the team suspended Pemsl indefinitely following his arrest early Friday on a driving under the influence charge.

Iowa City authorities say in a court filing that the 22-year-old, 6-foot-9 Pemsl had bloodshot eyes, failed a field sobriety test and registered a blood alcohol content of .151 on a breath test when he was pulled over at around 3 a.m. The legal limit to drive is .08.

Pemsl, of Dubuque, has played in 67 career games, averaging 7.2 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. He missed much of last season following knee surgery.

A public defender has been appointed to represent Pemsl. The public defender's office didn't immediately reply to a message seeking comment.