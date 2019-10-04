Investigation into western Kansas murder is closed

PLAINVILLE, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say their investigation into the shooting death of a western Kansas man is closed after they determined a man who later committed suicide was responsible.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and Rooks County authorities announced Friday that evidence indicated 47-year-old Jon Flowers, of Inman, killed 56-year-old Mark Reif, who was shot to death Sept. 9 at his home in rural Plainville. The KBI said no evidence suggested anyone else was involved in Flowers' death.

Flowers was found dead in his home Sept. 14. His death was ruled a suicide. Authorities said he left a note claiming responsibility for Rief's death.

The KBI said a fired cartridge found at the murder scene and a bullet taken from Reif came from a pistol belonging to Flowers.

Authorities have not released information on a possible motive.