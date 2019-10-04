Investigation details shootings by South Carolina officers

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — An investigation into South Carolina police shootings found that Greenville County deputies have pulled the trigger more than any other agency in the state.

The Greenville News conducted an extensive investigation of ten years of statewide shooting data.

The investigation found that one out of every eight fatal shootings by law enforcement officers in South Carolina involves a Greenville County deputy.

The investigation also found that there were at least 409 shootings by South Carolina officers during that time period and 145 of those were fatal. Officers also often fail to use their body cameras, and some shootings are never reported to state authorities, the report said.

Greenville County Sheriff Johnny Mack Brown says his officers are "trained to use what force is necessary" to make an arrest.