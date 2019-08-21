Inquiry ongoing after truck drives into immigration protest

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island's attorney general says the criminal investigation into the prison guard who apparently drove his truck through a group protesting federal immigration policies should be finished in the coming weeks.

Peter Neronha, a Democrat, said Wednesday investigators are moving quickly to discern what happened outside the Donald W. Wyatt Detention Facility in Central Falls, Rhode Island one week ago.

They're focused on the operation of the truck and the deployment of pepper spray by other prison personnel. He wouldn't say how many people are under investigation or what charges they could face.

Investigators from Neronha's office, the State Police and Central Falls Police Department reviewed accounts by 31 witnesses and have at least 20 more to go.

Neronha asked anyone with information, particularly video footage, to contact them.