Infant Wichita boy allegedly abused by father dies

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A 2-month-old boy who was injured along with his twin sister in Wichita has died, and authorities are expected to file upgraded charges against the children's father, police said Friday.

Marrell Williams died Thursday, Wichita Officer Charley Davidson said. His twin sister was also hospitalized after doctors discovered she had a healing broken femur. Officers found the children injured at their home last Friday. Marrell Williams had internal injuries and doctors found he had suffered previous injuries.

Their father, Marlin Williams, was charged earlier this week with three counts of aggravated battery. The case will be presented to the district attorney's office for upgraded charges, KAKE-TV reported.

Williams' two other children, a 1-year-old boy and 2-year-old girl, were not hurt and are in protective custody.

Williams next court date is scheduled for Jan. 30.

Marrell was one of two children who died in alleged child abuse cases reported last Friday. In an unrelated case, 9-month—old Maela Flores died on Wednesday. Her mother's boyfriend is charged in that case.