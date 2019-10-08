Indiana woman gets 5 years in killing, body-dumping case

KENTLAND, Ind. (AP) — A woman who's one of five people charged in a torture-slaying has been sentenced to five years in prison.

A Newton County judge sentenced 35-year-old Jasmine Parker of Kentland on Monday after she pleaded guilty to assisting a criminal in the March slaying of 30-year-old Nicole L. Bowen.

Police say the West Lafayette woman was choked to death March 30 before her body was dumped in a rural hunting shack.

The Journal & Courier reports that Parker's plea agreement came with a one-year sentence, but she'll also serve another four years for being a habitual offender.

Parker is one of five people who police and prosecutors say were either at her Kentland-area trailer at the time of Bowen's slaying or helped hide her body.

The four others are awaiting trial.

