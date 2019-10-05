In community scarred by violence, police offer listening ear

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Jennifer Smith has happily lived in College Hill for nearly a decade but in recent weeks she has felt unsafe in her own home.

For the neighborhood between 12th Street and Park Avenue — just a stone's throw away from downtown Lynchburg — the close of the summer has come with a spate of violence and a spike in police calls.

On Aug. 15, a cab driver was robbed at gunpoint. A day later a man was shot on Wise Street. And just a few days after that a woman was wounded in a shooting on Buchanan Street. That's not to mention a recent uptick in drug activity and prostitution, according to Sgt. Gary Fink.

"When I first came here, it wasn't bad, but now there's too many bad people around," Smith said. "Nobody really wants to come over this way anymore."

On Sept. 25, Lynchburg police and community members went door-to-door and spoke with College Hill residents as other officials combed the neighborhood to identify dilapidated areas where the city needs to take formal action.

The walk-through was a welcome sight for Smith, who chatted with Police Chief Ryan Zuidema just steps away from a handmade sign posted on her front door warning trespassers to steer clear of the home.

Lynchburg police believe the walk-through could help strengthen relationships with residents caught in the middle of the turmoil and could eventually help investigators better tackle crime.

"At the Lynchburg Police Department, we are your partners and we're your protectors," Zuidema said. "And the only way we know truly what's going on in the community is to be out here with all of you, going door-to-door, talking to folks, understanding what their complaints are, what the concerns are, and what some of the struggles are in the neighborhood."

The walk-through marked the second time police and community volunteers have canvassed the neighborhood since late August. This time they brought along city officials who could remedy a number of the concerns residents voiced.

Throughout the hour-long walk-through, public works officials took notes on issues with city-owned property, including sewer drains clogged with debris and dirt, overgrown brush blocking sidewalks and litter left in roadways.

Meanwhile, officials from the city's community development office completed notices for code compliance violations like abandoned vehicles left on private property and houses falling into disrepair.

That work will help give dignity back to much of the neighborhood, said James Camm, a Taylor Street pastor who helped organize the walk-through with his community support group One Community, One Voice.

"We know that many of the citizens that live in this neighborhood are probably renting," Camm said. "And when they know that we are now going to require their landlords to be more responsible for taking care of the property they live in, they feel appreciated and they'll have more pride in where they live."

