Husband of former Moniteau assessor charged in related case

CALIFORNIA, Mo. (AP) — The husband of former Moniteau County Assessor Amanda Trimble has been charged with two misdemeanors in a case related to charges alleging his wife misused county funds.

Justin Trimble was charged Monday with fraudulent use of a credit device and stealing. A probable cause statement from the Missouri Highway Patrol alleges Justin Trimle made fuel purchases with a card issued to the Moniteau County Assessor's Office, The Jefferson City News-Tribune reported.

The statement alleged he bought the gas with the credit card on four occasions, for a total cost of $113.

MFA Oil Company provided investigators with photographs of the person at the pump swiping the card when obtaining fuel.

Amanda Trimble was charged in January with three felonies and a misdemeanor after an investigation found she misused county funds, prosecutors said.

Investigators alleged Amanda Trimble took at least $4,800 in county funds and spent about $3,000 for fuel and personal trips, according to a probable cause statement