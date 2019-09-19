Human remains found in search for missing mid-Missouri woman

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Human remains have been found at a landfill in Columbia as part of an investigation into the disappearance of a woman that happened 13 years ago.

Columbia police said Wednesday that the exploratory dig was part of the investigation into the 2006 disappearance of Megan Shultz. Police Chief Geoff Jones says that while evidence points to the remains being those of Schultz, the identification process is not complete and will include DNA testing that could take some time.

Jones says the dig will continue in hopes of finding additional evidence.

Police began the dig after Shultz's former husband, 37-year-old Keith Alan Comfort, allegedly confessed to killing her and putting the body in a trash bin. Comfort is now charged with second-degree murder.