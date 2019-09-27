Hong Kong police say student arrests at protests increase

Protesters form a human chain outside the Queen Elizabeth Stadium in Hong Kong, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. Riot police on Thursday begun securing a stadium in downtown Hong Kong ahead of a town hall session by embattled city leader Carrie Lam, aimed at cooling down months of protests for greater democracy in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong police say students accounted for 29% of nearly 1,600 people detained in anti-government protests since June are urging youths to take the "straight and narrow path" as more major rallies loom this weekend.

Police official Tse Chun-chung says 207 high school and university students were detained this month alone despite the end of summer holidays, up from 257 over the June-August period.

Tse said Friday there was an alarming rise in teenagers participating in violent acts, with some already charged for offences including arson, desecrating Chinese flags and attacking police officers.

He urged young people to reconsider their actions ahead of rallies this weekend in the lead-up to China's Oct. 1 National Day festivities.