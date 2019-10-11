Honduran cartel figure testifies he bribed ex-president Lobo

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2019 file photo, former Honduran President Porfirio Lobo speaks to the press outside court where his wife, former first lady Rosa Elena Bonilla de Lobo, was convicted on corruption charges in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. A former drug boss Devis Leonel Rivera Maradiaga testified in court on Friday, Oct. 11, that he had paid a bit more than half a million dollars to Lobo in exchange for protection from being extradited to the United States. less FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2019 file photo, former Honduran President Porfirio Lobo speaks to the press outside court where his wife, former first lady Rosa Elena Bonilla de Lobo, was convicted on corruption ... more Photo: Elmer Martinez, AP Photo: Elmer Martinez, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Honduran cartel figure testifies he bribed ex-president Lobo 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

NEW YORK (AP) — The former boss of Honduras' Los Cachiros cartel says he paid hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes in 2009 to then-President Porfirio Lobo in exchange for protection from extradition to the United States.

Devis Leonel Rivera Maradiaga testified Friday in a Manhattan court that the sum was between $500,000 and $600,000 and that Lobo also helped him launder the proceeds from drug trafficking.

Lobo said last week that he did not receive any illicit money from anyone and called accusations against him "falsehoods from criminals who are trying to reduce their sentence in the USA."

Rivera's testimony came on the seventh day of the drug trial against Tony Hernández, brother of current Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández.

The former trafficker also acknowledged being responsible for 78 murders.