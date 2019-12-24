Homeless outreach center burglarized, director says

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — Someone broke into a homeless outreach center in Connecticut and stole a stack of gift cards intended for people in need, according to the center's founder.

Patricia Stebbins, executive director of Brian's Angels, told WFSB-TV that she got a message Sunday morning that someone had broken into her office in Bristol. The person broke in through a window, leaving glass shards in the grass outside the office.

Stebbins said that the person turned on the heat, ate a box of candy and watched TV.

“It's desperate times right now for a lot of people out there,” Stebbins said. “I just hope that whoever got everything, they needed it more than the rest did.”

Since news of the break-in spread, members of the Bristol community have been bringing gift cards to Stebbins' office.

“It makes me really want to cry because people have been coming to this door all day, bringing from one or two to a stack of cards," Stebbins said. “People in Bristol are incredible.”

The theft is under investigation by Bristol police.