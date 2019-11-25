Homeland Security chief, ICE director visit N Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Trump administration’s leaders on immigration enforcement say several North Carolina sheriffs care more about politics than public safety by refusing to cooperate with federal agents looking for defendants believed to be in the country unlawfully.

Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf and acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Matt Albence visited Raleigh on Monday for a meeting with state and local officials and lawmakers to talk about the dangers of refusing ICE detainers. They also heard from individuals who say their family members were killed by people who were not supposed to be in the country.

State legislation approved by Republicans this summer but vetoed by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper would have required sheriffs to recognize immigration detainers. Several Democratic sheriffs don’t comply with those requests.