Hit-and-run driver strikes, kills bicyclist in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a man riding a bicycle.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on the north side of Milwaukee. The victim was a 39-year-old Milwaukee man. Emergency crews tried to revive the man, but he died. The driver fled the scene.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice said the suspect vehicle is a maroon or red Pontiac G6 with front-end damage, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.