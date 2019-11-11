Hit-and-run driver injures man, woman in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who seriously injured two people and killed a dog that was walking with them.

The Kansas City Star reports that police say a 28-year-old man and 41-year-old woman were either riding a bicycle or standing alongside it when they were hit Sunday on a sidewalk near an intersection. The man was listed in critical condition, while the woman was in serious but stable condition. The dog died at the scene.

Police say the vehicle lost one of its front lights during the collision. No other details about the vehicle were released.

