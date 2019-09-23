Herbert signs bills dealing with medical marijuana, beer

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Gov. Gary Herbert has signed five bills this week approving changes to the state's medical marijuana program, transition to higher-strength beer and the primary election, among other changes.

The Republican governor's spokeswoman Anna Lehnardt said Herbert signed the bills Monday.

Lawmakers voted on the new measures last week during a special legislative session in Salt Lake City.

Herbert signed off on changes to Utah's medical marijuana program that include protections for patients who are concerned they could be prosecuted for drug crimes and 14 privately-run dispensaries to replace original plans for an unusual state-run dispensary system.

Another bill he's signed gives retailers a one-week grace period to purchase and store 4% beer before it can be sold to customers as the cap is lifted from 3.2% beer on Nov. 1.