Helena police officer suspended over financial discrepancies

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — An unnamed Helena police officer has been suspended during an investigation into financial discrepancies with the Helena Police Protective Association.

Interim Police Chief Steve Hagen says the officer was placed on paid administrative leave on Aug. 12 while the issue is investigated by police and the state Division of Criminal Investigation.

Helena Police Protective Association president Jared Ryan the Independent Record the officer also was suspended from the labor association board after the discrepancies turned up during a regular review of its finances this month. Ryan said Tuesday the total amount of the discrepancy has not been determined and the investigation continues.

___

Information from: Independent Record, http://www.helenair.com