Hearing set in Santa Fe for activist accused of rape

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A court hearing Wednesday in Santa Fe is scheduled to determine whether an activist accused of recording sexual assaults of unconscious women on video will be released from jail or can be extradited to Seattle.

A judge last month ordered Redwolf Pope's release as he awaits trial, saying prosecutors had violated evidence rules. But he hasn't been released, with rape charges pending against him in Washington state.

In New Mexico, he's charged with kidnapping, third-degree rape and voyeurism.

Pope has disputed accusations against him in court filings.

Santa Fe Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer says prosecutors violated evidence rules because they did not provide an adequate copy of a search warrant affidavit to Pope's attorney.

Prosecutor Larissa Breen says digital photos of the affidavit, rather than paper copies, were provided.