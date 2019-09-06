Hearing delayed for school bus driver accused of sex assault

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) — A hearing has been delayed for a former Mississippi school bus driver accused of sexually assaulting an 8-year-old student on his route.

The Sun Herald of Biloxi reports this week's competency hearing for Sergio Sandoval has been pushed to October. Prosecutors and the defense agreed to the delay after Sandoval's lawyer said they didn't get the reports they expected in time.

The longtime Ocean Springs driver was accused of sexually abusing a second grader while she rode his bus in 2014. The 69-year-old's first trial on charges of sexual battery and molestation in 2017 ended in a mistrial after his attorney said Sandoval fainted and was hospitalized. Hospital staff said then that Sandoval's illness was stress-related, and a judge ended the trial and ordered Sandoval to undergo mental evaluation.

Information from: The Sun Herald, http://www.sunherald.com