Hawaii County to pay $15.1M to settle police-involved crash

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (AP) — Hawaii County has agreed to pay a $15.1 million settlement to the family of a Michigan man hit and killed by a police patrol car.

Hawaii News Now reported Saturday that 63-year-old Jeffrey Surnow of West Bloomfield, Michigan was riding a bicycle during his Big Island visit when he was struck and killed March 2015 by now 34-year-old Jody Buddemeyer.

Officials say Buddemeyer was working on his second consecutive eight-hour shift, required by the Hawaii County Police Department until recently.

Family attorneys say Buddemeyer likely fell asleep behind the wheel.

Officials say Buddemeyer was convicted last year of misdemeanor negligent homicide and sentenced to one year of probation.

Officials say Buddemeyer no longer works for Big Island Police, and is appealing.

Surnow was a real estate executive and company founder.

___

Information from: KHNL-TV, http://www.hawaiinewsnow.com/