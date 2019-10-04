Gunmen abduct British, wife from southern Philippine resort

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine police say at least four gunmen have abducted an elderly British man and his Filipino wife from their beach resort within sight of several people in the southern Philippines.

Police Cpl. Jairus delos Reyes said Friday that the suspects, who were armed with pistols, took Allan Hyrons and his wife, Wilma, from a hut in their resort at nightfall and dragged them to a motorboat in Tukuran town in Zamboanga del Sur province. Several young men in a nearby bar witnessed the abduction.

Delos Reyes says police are searching for the unidentified gunmen and the couple, who own two schools in addition to the resort in the coastal town.