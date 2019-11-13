Guilty plea set for man in Vegas massacre illegal ammo case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — An Arizona man plans to plead guilty in a federal court in Nevada to illegally manufacturing ammunition sold to the gunman who carried out the Las Vegas Strip massacre in October 2017.

A court notice posted Tuesday set a change-of-plea hearing next week for Douglas Haig in Las Vegas, ahead of a trial scheduled next month.

Haig’s attorney, Marc Victor, and a spokeswoman for U.S. Attorney Nicholas Trutanich (tru-TAN’-itsh) declined to say ahead of time what Haig will admit to or what sentence he’s expected to face.

The Mesa, Arizona, resident isn’t accused of the shooting that killed 58 people and injured hundreds.

But authorities found Haig’s fingerprints on unfired bullets in the high-rise hotel suite from which a shooter rained gunfire into a concert crowd before killing himself.