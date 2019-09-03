Governor to visit Auschwitz memorial, Guard in Lithuania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania's governor will be traveling next week to visit National Guard troops stationed in Lithuania and to honor the victims of last year's Pittsburgh synagogue shooting during a stop at the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial.

Gov. Tom Wolf's office announced Tuesday he will spend time with some of the nearly 600 Pennsylvanians stationed with the National Guard in Lithuania and Poland and will meet with Lithuanian government and business leaders.

Pennsylvania's military partnership with Lithuania involves training and collaboration and goes back more than a quarter-century.

Wolf's visit to the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial will be to honor the 11 worshippers shot to death during an attack on the Tree of Life synagogue building in October.

The Democratic governor plans to pay his own air travel and lodging costs.