Good behavior will trim jail sentence of Larry Nassar's boss

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Good behavior likely will cut four months off a one-year jail sentence for a former dean at Michigan State University who was convicted of misconduct in office and neglect of duty in an investigation related to the Larry Nassar scandal.

William Strampel is scheduled to be released on April 3, the Lansing State Journal reported.

Good behavior credits generally aren't available in Michigan prisons, but they are on county jail sentences.

“We’re treating him no differently than anyone else,” said Jason Ferguson, chief deputy at the Ingham County sheriff’s office.

Strampel was dean of MSU's College of Osteopathic Medicine and Nassar's boss. He was convicted of neglecting to ensure that Nassar followed certain rules during examinations of females after a complaint was filed.

Strampel also was convicted of using his job to sexually harass female students. He was acquitted of criminal sexual conduct.

Nassar worked at MSU and USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians. He has been sentenced to decades in prison for molesting women and girls with his hands and possessing child pornography.