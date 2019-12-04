Go-between: Only 1 mastermind in Maltese reporter’s murder

People protest outside the office of the Prime Minister at Castille, in Valletta, Malta, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, as a delegation od European Union lawmakers is visiting the country after an investigation into the murder of leading investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia implicated Prime Minister Joseph Muscat’s chief of staff. less People protest outside the office of the Prime Minister at Castille, in Valletta, Malta, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, as a delegation od European Union lawmakers is visiting the country after an investigation into ... more Photo: Rene Rossignaud, AP Photo: Rene Rossignaud, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Go-between: Only 1 mastermind in Maltese reporter’s murder 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

VALLETTA, Malta (AP) — A Maltese taxi driver testifying under immunity from prosecution says that a local casino and hotel owner, was the sole mastermind of the 2017 car-bomb murder of an anti-corruption journalist.

Melvin Theuma told a Maltese court Wednesday that a plot to kill Daphne Caruana Galizia was reactivated by the hotelier, Yorgen Fenech, after the governing Labor party won re-election in 2017.

Last week, in separate proceedings, a court arraigned Fenech on charges he organized and financed the murder. Fenech has pleaded innocent. He was arrested while sailing away from Malta on his yacht.

Theuma testified at a court hearing evidence against three men jailed as the alleged actual bombers.

European Parliament lawmakers ended a fact-finding mission to Malta concluding there’s progress in the murder investigation but no improvement about corruption and money-laundering.