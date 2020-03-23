Georgia man charged with killing brother, shooting father

MILLEN, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man has been charged with killing his brother and critically wounding his father when he opened fire with a gun after a family argument, authorities said Monday.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a news release that 33-year-old Gregory Tremone Griffin is charged with murder and aggravated assault in the attacks in Millen, located about 50 miles (80.4 kilometers) south of Augusta. It was not immediately known if Griffin had an attorney.

Millen police were called to a home Sunday where officers found Griffin's older brother and his father had both been shot. The GBI said its preliminary investigation indicates a family argument preceded the shootings.

The brother, 39-year-old Demirio Griffin, died from his wounds. The father, 58-year-old Gregory Griffin, was in critical condition at a hospital Monday, the GBI said.