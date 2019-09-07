Funeral set for 5 members of slain Alabama family

ELKMONT, Ala. (AP) — A mass funeral is set for five members of a north Alabama family who were shot to death in their home, allegedly by a teenage relative.

A funeral service is scheduled for noontime Saturday for a husband, wife and three young children who were killed in Elkmont.

The couple's 14-year-old son is charged with murder in the shootings, and The Associated Press isn't using their names to protect his identity since he is a juvenile.

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office says the youth admitted to shooting his father, stepmother and three siblings.

The coroner, Mike West, says a preliminary autopsy report shows each person died of a single gunshot wound.

The teenage suspect remains in custody, and there's no indication he will be allowed to attend the funeral.