French vacationers hit in deadly shootout, manhunt underway

PARIS (AP) — French police are hunting at least one gunman after a vacationer and two others were killed in a shooting near a service station.

The mayor of the town of Ollioules near the Mediterranean said the French traveler and her husband were caught in a settling of scores between local criminals in Sunday night's shooting.

Robert Beneventi told local newspaper Var-Matin that the other victims were local youths known to police who appeared to be the target of the attack. The vacationer's husband was injured.

An official with the national police confirmed three were killed and said Monday that authorities are searching for at least one suspect. Interior Minister Christophe Castaner tweeted that the government is putting "all means in place to find and arrest the perpetrators."