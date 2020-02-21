Former Missouri deputy sentenced to 8 years for child porn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A former Missouri sheriff's deputy has been sentenced to eight years in federal prison for receiving child pornography.

KOMU-TV reports that 41-year-old Leonard Jerome Wilson also was sentenced to 10 years of supervised release following his incarceration. Under the terms of the plea agreement, Wilson was required to surrender his officer license and enter guilty pleas in two other related cases.

Federal prosecutors say Wilson was a Camden County sheriff's deputy when an investigation found he had child pornography on a tablet and two phones he used on and off duty. All of the images were of infant, toddler, and prepubescent children.