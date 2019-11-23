Former Hollywood exec pleads in $22M embezzlement

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A former executive at a Hollywood digital marketing company has pleaded guilty to federal charges for embezzling $22 million from his employer.

Prosecutors say Dennis Blieden of Cincinnati used the money for personal expenses, including $150,000 buy-ins to enter two professional poker tournaments.

Blieden pleaded guilty Friday to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

Blieden was a vice president of accounting and finance for StyleHaul, which relocated this year to London. It represents "influencers" on YouTube and Instagram.

Prosecutors say Blieden controlled the firm's finances and transferred money to his personal bank accounts, using it to pay off credit cards and invest in crypto-currency for online gambling.

He recorded the transactions as payments to StyleHaul clients. He also forged an executive’s signature.

Blieden could face two decades in federal prison.