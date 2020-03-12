Florida deputies fatally shoot armed man following chase

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (AP) — Florida deputies fatally shot an armed man Wednesday afternoon following a vehicle chase through two counties, authorities said.

The shooting occurred near the St. Johns County Fairgrounds, which are southwest of St. Augustine, according to a sheriff's office news release.

Flagler County officials had contacted the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office to report that a reckless driver in a truck had been involved in two crashes and then fled north. A St. Johns County deputy spotted the suspect's vehicle but was hindered by heavy traffic, the release said. A second deputy caught up with the reckless driver and attempted a traffic stop, but the driver turned into oncoming traffic.

The chase continued with the driver ramming a patrol car, deputies said. The truck eventually crashed into an abandoned bus on private property. As the suspect exited the truck, deputies said he produced a handgun and began to fire. The three St. Johns County deputies returned fire, fatally striking the man.

The deputies weren't injured, officials said. They've been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation, which is standard procedure.

Officials didn't immediately release the names or races of the driver or the deputies.