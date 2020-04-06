Five state inmates escape Oklahoma prison, four recaptured

McALESTER, Okla. (AP) — Four of five inmates who escaped a minimum security prison in southeast Oklahoma were quickly recaptured while the fifth remained at large Monday, according to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.

Authorities were searching for Christopher G. Coffey, 29, who was serving a total of 12 years for larceny and a prior escape conviction, according to a DOC news release.

The department said the five escaped late Sunday after breaking out a window on the second floor of the Jackie Brannon Correctional Center in McAlester.

Three were recaptured by McAlester police after they stole a vehicle and crashed it and a fourth was arrested near the crash site.

The names of the four inmates back in custody were not immediately released. They will be quarantined for two weeks because of the spread of the coronavirus, the department said.