Fire captain fired after larceny charge dismissed

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut fire captain who had been accused of misusing a minority firefighters’ organization’s bank account and credit card has been fired, two months after the case was dismissed.

The Connecticut Post reports that Bridgeport officials confirmed Monday that Darrien Penix was fired.

Penix was accused of stealing more than $15,000 from the organization for vacations, trips to a casino and expensive dining. He was president of the organization, known as the Firebirds.

He was arrested and charged with second-degree larceny in August.

The criminal charge against Penix was dismissed in October.

His lawyer, Frank Riccio II, says his client repaid the funds.

The firefighters’ union is appealing the decision to fire Penix. Riccio says he believes his client will be allowed to return to his job.

