Fifth St. Louis officer indicted in attack on colleague

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A fifth St. Louis police officer is now accused in the assault of a colleague who was working undercover during a 2017 protest.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in St. Louis on Thursday announced the indictment of 42-year-old Officer Steve Korte.

Federal prosecutors say Officer Luther Hall, who is black, was mistaken for a protester during a September 2017 demonstration after the acquittal of Jason Stockley, a former officer accused of killing a black suspect. Hall claimed he was beaten “like Rodney King” by his colleagues. His injuries required multiple surgeries.

Randy Hays pleaded guilty in November 2018 to his role in the attack. Bailey Colletta pleaded guilty in September to making false statements to a grand jury. They both face sentencing early next year.

Under the superseding indictment announced Thursday, Korte, Dustin Boone and Christopher Myers are each charged with one count of deprivation of rights under color of law resulting in bodily injury. Korte is also charged with providing false statements to the FBI.

It’s unclear if Korte has an attorney. A message seeking comment from police was not immediately returned.