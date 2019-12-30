Father who made kids panhandle for drug money gets 20 years

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico father convicted of forcing his children to panhandle so that he could have money for drugs has been sentenced, the state's top prosecutor said Monday.

Attorney General Hector Balderas' office said the man was given a 20-year sentence in Albuquerque, nearly three months after a jury found him guilty of three counts of human trafficking.

The Associated Press is not naming the father to avoid identifying the children, whom authorities have identified as sex crime victims.

Authorities say the man forced all three of his children to panhandle around Albuquerque between 2015 and 2018. The children later testified against their father.

The father denied the charges during the trial and said he doesn't do drugs.

The attorney general's office has three other cases pending against him. They include charges of child abuse, criminal sexual contact of a minor and more human trafficking violations. The victims are also his children, prosecutors said.