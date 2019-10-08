Fargo police investigate lead in woman's death

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Fargo police are investigating a lead in the death of a woman whose remains were found in August, more than a year after she was reported missing.

Authorities say they've received information that there may be a person who has specific knowledge about events leading to the death of 32-year-old Brenda Kartes. KFGO reports police say someone has been sharing information about Kartes' death.

Investigators have said the woman's death is suspicious, but have not called it a homicide. The medical examiner wasn't able to determine Kartes' cause of death. She had been missing since July 2018 when she checked out of a transitional living facility in Fargo.

Her remains were found near the Red River in Fargo in August.

