Family of man killed with machete sues Maui shopping center

WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — The family of a man killed in a machete attack has filed a lawsuit against the Maui shopping center where the fatal assault occurred.

The Maui News reported Tuesday that the family of 35-year-old Eduardo Alejandro Cerezo has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Queen Kaahumanu Center in Kahului.

The lawsuit says the company that owns the center failed to provide adequate security.

A jury convicted 24-year-old Kumulipo Sylva last month of manslaughter based on extreme mental or emotional disturbance.

Cerezo and another man were drinking alcohol in a public bathroom at the shopping center when Sylva entered and struck Cerezo in the neck with a machete, killing him instantly.

The mall's general manager says in an email that the company cannot comment on pending litigation.

