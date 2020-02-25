FBI: Reward for info leading to arrest in Red Rock killing

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of those responsible for the death of a Red Rock man last year.

They say 48-year-old James Naswood was found dead in the front passenger seat of a car on the Navajo Nation on Nov. 8.

Naswood was last seen alive the previous day.

FBI officials say the cause of death isn’t being released at this time.

The federal agency is investigating the case along with the Navajo Nation Division of Public Safety.