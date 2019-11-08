FBI: Dad, daughter kidnapped woman, who was found in desert

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say a father and a daughter kidnapped a woman in Las Vegas and held her for several days before she was found in the Southern California desert.

Jail records show that 54-year-old Stanley Alfred Lawton and 22-year-old Shaniya Poche Lawton are each being held on $1 million bail. The father is scheduled to be arraigned Friday.

FBI spokeswoman Laura Eimiller says the woman was discovered near the entrance to Edwards Air Force Base. The FBI is investigating the abduction with Los Angeles County and Las Vegas police.

The case may be moved to federal court because the victim had been taken across state lines.

It was not immediately clear if the Lawtons had lawyers who could speak on their behalf.