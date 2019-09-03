Ex-wrestler, US House candidate says he regrets 2011 arrest

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A former wrestler who is running as a Republican for a U.S. House seat in Congress says his 2011 arrest for battery was "unfortunate" and he regrets it.

Dan Rodimer, who was known as Dan Rodman when he wrestled with World Wrestling Entertainment, says the battery charge stemming from a 2010 incident at a southwest Florida Waffle House came when several men were teasing a friend of his and he intervened.

Court documents show the victim told police that Rodimer threw him to the ground after the former wrestler was asked to leave a group of women alone.

Records show Rodimer pleaded guilty and completed a six-week anger management course before the charge was dropped.

Rodimer's campaign did not immiedately return a message seeking comment but told the Daily Beast that it was "an unfortunate incident that he regrets."