Ex-teacher pleads guilty to sex charges involving student

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — A former high school teacher in Mississippi will spend 10 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to sexual battery of a 16-year-old student.

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports 37-year-old Braden Bishop pleaded guilty Friday. Under state law, there's no chance of parole or time off for good behavior. He also received a 15-year suspended sentence after pleading guilty to one count of fondling the same student, and he will have to register as a sex offender.

Bishop taught at Tupelo High School.

He originally was indicted on five felony charges, but three charges were dropped as part of a plea deal. Circuit Judge Paul Funderburk said the victim's family agreed to the deal so the teenager would not have to testify in court.

