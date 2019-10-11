Ex-real estate agent pleads not guilty in Arizona fraud case

PHOENIX (AP) — A former Coolidge real estate agent accused of wire fraud and money laundering has pleaded not guilty.

Sarah Nicole Kelley was arraigned Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Phoenix.

Her trial is scheduled to start Dec. 3.

Kelley was indicted last month on 24 counts of wire fraud and eight counts of money laundering.

According to the federal grand jury indictment, Kelley is accused of swindling another woman out of $185,000.

She allegedly used the money to pay off her own real estate investment instead of starting a new project with the new investor.

The eight money laundering counts were filed in connection with wire transfers and cashier's checks in excess of $10,000 each.

The Casa Grande Dispatch reports that Kelley says she no longer is a real estate agent.

