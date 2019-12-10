Ex-officer, restaurant, settle suit brought by crash victim

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut restaurant and a former police officer who pleaded no contest to charges connected to a drunken driving crash have agreed to settle the lawsuit filed by the woman injured in the collision.

The Connecticut Post reported the settlement Monday. Terms were not disclosed.

John Carrano, a former Bridgeport officer, pleaded no contest last week to assault with a motor vehicle. He faces sentencing Feb. 11. As a condition of a plea bargain, he agreed to resign from the force.

He crashed into a car driven by Elizabeth Bucci, 19, in Stratford a few days before Christmas in 2017 after a night of drinking at Vazzy’s Pasta & Pizza.

According to the Monroe woman's lawsuit, employees of Vazzy’s continued to serve alcohol to Carrano even though he was visibly intoxicated. Bucci, the granddaughter of a former Bridgeport mayor, sustained considerable pain and suffering, according to the suit.

“I’m happy the young woman is rehabilitating and getting better but I have no other comment,” said John Vazzano, owner of Vazzy’s.

Carrano’s lawyer, James Ruane, also declined comment.