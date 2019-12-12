Ex-firefighter sentenced for setting 2 fires

MUNHILL, Pa. (AP) — A judge on Wednesday sentenced a former volunteer firefighter in western Pennsylvania who told investigators he set two fires because he was bored.

The judge sentenced Ryan Laubham, 20, to 18 to 36 months behind bars and 7 years probation.

Laubham’s attorney had asked the court for house arrest so his client could continue treatment and his education. However, the judge insisted on incarceration because the December 2018 fires in Munhill could have resulted in deaths.

One of the fires occurred in a home where a woman was sleeping and the other took place in a home while a family was inside.

He had pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated arson and related charges. Police had charged him with five counts of arson and related charges.