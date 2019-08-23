Ex-employee at Saint Francis Ministries in Salina charged

SALINA, Kan. (AP) — A former employee of Saint Francis Ministries in Salina is facing 11 charges including rape, sexual exploitation of a child and indecent liberties with a child.

The Salina Journal reports Saline County District Court records show Nathaniel McEachin worked for Saint Francis Ministries from December 2018 to May 2019, when he was fired.

Morgan Rothenberger, spokesman for Saint Francis Ministries, says the organization notified authorities when suspicions were raised about McEachin.

McEachin worked at the Youth Residential Center II in Salina. Court records say victims were born between 2001 and 2003, and the alleged crimes occurred between May 30, 2018, and May 5, 2019.

Saint Francis has been a contractor for Kansas Department for Children and Families since 1986. It provides foster care, family preservation, reunification, adoption and child placement services.

